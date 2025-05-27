Insights into C3.ai's Upcoming Earnings

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that C3.ai will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

The market awaits C3.ai's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.68% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at C3.ai's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.16 -0.13 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.06 -0.05 -0.11 Price Change % -10.0% 0.0% -8.0% 19.0%

C3.ai Share Price Analysis

Shares of C3.ai were trading at $22.72 as of May 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on C3.ai

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on C3.ai.

The consensus rating for C3.ai is Neutral, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $23.62 implies a potential 3.96% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ncino, Riot Platforms and Alkami Technology, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ncino, with an average 1-year price target of $29.5, suggesting a potential 29.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Riot Platforms, with an average 1-year price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential 36.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alkami Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $37.71, suggesting a potential 65.98% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ncino, Riot Platforms and Alkami Technology, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity C3.ai Neutral 26.00% $58.35M -9.33% Ncino Neutral 14.29% $84.36M -1.71% Riot Platforms Outperform 103.52% $65.80M -9.74% Alkami Technology Neutral 28.52% $57.76M -2.26%

Key Takeaway:

C3.ai ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Breaking Down C3.ai's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: C3.ai's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -81.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: C3.ai's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for C3.ai visit their earnings calendar on our site.

