Insights Into Burlington Stores (BURL) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Burlington Stores (BURL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.27 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.64 billion, increasing 7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Burlington Stores metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Sales' should come in at $2.62 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenue' will reach $4.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Comparable Store Sales' at 2.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.0%.

Analysts expect 'Stores at period end' to come in at 1,132 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,057 .

Over the past month, Burlington Stores shares have recorded returns of +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BURL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

