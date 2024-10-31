Insights Into Broadridge Financial (BR) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.48 billion, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Broadridge Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Investor Communication Solutions' reaching $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues- Global Technology and Operations' will reach $411.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Mutual funds' should arrive at $36.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues' to reach $73.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -15% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Distribution Revenues' at $500.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Data- driven fund solutions' will likely reach $107.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Issuer' to come in at $30.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Customer communications' of $164.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Capital markets' should come in at $261.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Wealth and investment management' will reach $149.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Type- Recurring revenues' stands at $906.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Equity and other' will reach $37.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.



Shares of Broadridge Financial have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

