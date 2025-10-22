Insights Into Boyd (BYD) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming (BYD) will report quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $865.81 million, exhibiting a decrease of 9.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boyd metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other' will reach $34.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Online' to come in at $41.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -70.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas' to reach $52.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South' should come in at $522.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals' will likely reach $210.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Online' will reach $4.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.01 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other' of $23.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.53 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas' stands at $16.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $16.51 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South' at $192.29 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $196.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals' should arrive at $94.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $96.41 million.

Shares of Boyd have demonstrated returns of -2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BYD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

