Insights Into Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Booking Holdings (BKNG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $35.75 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Booking Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Agency' should come in at $1.94 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues' reaching $256.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Merchant' to come in at $2.99 billion. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Bookings - Total' will reach $34.34 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.70 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Agency' of $12.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13.30 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Bookings - Merchant' will likely reach $22.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units Sold - Room Nights' will reach 249.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 231 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Units Sold - Airline Tickets' to reach 12.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Units Sold - Rental Car Days' stands at 17.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15 million.



Booking Holdings shares have witnessed a change of +3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BKNG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.