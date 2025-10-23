Insights Into Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Booking Holdings (BKNG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $95.97 per share, indicating an increase of 14.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $8.71 billion, representing an increase of 9% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Booking Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Agency' to come in at $2.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues' at $284.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Merchant' should arrive at $5.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Bookings - Total' will reach $47.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.40 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Bookings - Agency' of $14.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.10 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Bookings - Merchant' reaching $33.88 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.40 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Units Sold - Room Nights' will likely reach 315.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 299.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units Sold - Airline Tickets' will reach 16.61 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Units Sold - Rental Car Days' stands at 24.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23.00 million.

Shares of Booking Holdings have experienced a change of -5.3% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BKNG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

