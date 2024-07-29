Insights Into Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Booking Holdings (BKNG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $39.22 per share, indicating an increase of 4.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.78 billion, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Booking Holdings metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues' of $290.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Agency' to reach $2.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Merchant' will reach $3.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Gross Bookings - Total' to come in at $41.69 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Bookings - Agency' stands at $17.40 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.57 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Merchant' should arrive at $24.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.12 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Units Sold - Room Nights' will reach 284.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 268 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Units Sold - Airline Tickets' should come in at 11.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Units Sold - Rental Car Days' will likely reach 22.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20 million in the same quarter last year.



