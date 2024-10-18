Insights Into Boeing (BA) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boeing (BA) will announce quarterly loss of $8.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 169% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.9 billion, declining 1.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 805.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boeing metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Global Services' will likely reach $5.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.1%.

Analysts expect 'Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' to come in at $5.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' at $7.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Deliveries - Total' will reach 117. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 105.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' should arrive at 86. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70.

Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' to reach 17. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' of 9. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' stands at 7. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' should come in at $913.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $784 million in the same quarter last year.



