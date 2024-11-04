Insights Into Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Becton Dickinson (BDX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.77 per share, indicating an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.35 billion, representing an increase of 5.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Becton Dickinson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Medical' should come in at $2.73 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- BD Interventional' of $1.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +51.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences' to reach $1.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences' at $408.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International' should arrive at $191.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International' reaching $251.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States' will likely reach $278.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States' stands at $307.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- United States' will reach $863.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International' to come in at $92.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International' will reach $216.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International' will reach $78.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Becton Dickinson here>>>



Becton Dickinson shares have witnessed a change of -1.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BDX is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

