Insights Into BCE (BCE) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE (BCE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 8.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.32 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific BCE metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' of 360,735 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 389,213 .

The consensus estimate for 'Wireline voice - Retail residential NAS lines' stands at 1,728,052 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,924,456 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total' to come in at 532,751 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 575,334 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' will reach 33,740 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 78,500 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid' should come in at 28,457 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 52,543 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total' at 62,197 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 131,043 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid' to reach 9,554,578 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,440,775 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid' reaching 795,597 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 896,720 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total' should arrive at 10,328,670 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,337,500 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid' will likely reach 5.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations' will reach 83,582 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 87,917 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP' will reach 3,162,996 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,886,871 .

