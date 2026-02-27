Insights Into Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Bath & Body Works (BBWI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, indicating a decline of 16.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.6 billion, representing a decline of 6.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bath & Body Works metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net Sales- International' of $88.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada' to come in at $534.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' should come in at 1,940 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,895 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Total Selling Square Feet' to reach 5.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.07 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' will reach 113 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 113 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' at 1,828 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,782 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Average Store Size (selling square feet)' will likely reach 2.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.84 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have demonstrated returns of +12.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BBWI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

