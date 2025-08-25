Insights Into Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bath & Body Works (BBWI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.55 billion, increasing 1.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bath & Body Works metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Sales- International' at $84.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada' should arrive at $295.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP)' of 1,909 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,872 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Total Selling Square Feet' will likely reach 5.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.99 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP)' to come in at 113 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 111 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP)' should come in at 1,797 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,761 .

Analysts forecast 'Company-operated U.S. Store Data - Average Store Size (selling square feet)' to reach 2.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Bath & Body Works shares have recorded returns of -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BBWI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

