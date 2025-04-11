Insights Into Bank OZK (OZK) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bank OZK (OZK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, reflecting a decline of 6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $398.81 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.8%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Bank OZK metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 36.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32.6% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)' should arrive at $35.32 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $32.46 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-performing loans' of $119.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $61.20 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 risk-based capital Ratio' will reach 11.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total risk-based capital Ratio' will likely reach 14.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Nonperforming Assets' stands at $205.01 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 leverage Ratio' should come in at 13.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $30.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.08 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $372.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $379.96 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $368.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $376.93 million.

Analysts forecast 'BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value' to reach $5.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.51 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' reaching $7.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.34 million in the same quarter last year.



Bank OZK shares have witnessed a change of -12.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OZK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

