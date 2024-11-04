Insights into Bain Capital Specialty's Upcoming Earnings

Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bain Capital Specialty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

Anticipation surrounds Bain Capital Specialty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 2.47% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Bain Capital Specialty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.55 0.53 0.54 EPS Actual 0.51 0.53 0.54 0.55 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 0.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Bain Capital Specialty's Stock

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty were trading at $16.64 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Bain Capital Specialty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Bain Capital Specialty.

The consensus rating for Bain Capital Specialty is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $17.0, there's a potential 2.16% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WisdomTree, Virtus Inv and Patria Investments, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for WisdomTree, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, indicating a potential 15.87% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Underperform trajectory for Virtus Inv, with an average 1-year price target of $211.5, indicating a potential 1171.03% upside. For Patria Investments, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, indicating a potential 15.87% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for WisdomTree, Virtus Inv and Patria Investments, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity P10 Neutral 13.77% $34.82M 1.95% WisdomTree Buy 5.73% $56.10M -1.09% Virtus Inv Underperform 1.16% $117.70M 4.66% Patria Investments Buy -2.85% $45.40M 0.16%

Key Takeaway:

Bain Capital Specialty ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Bain Capital Specialty

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns and current income to investors by investing predominantly in middle-market companies with between $10.0 million and $150.0 million in annual EBITDA. Its portfolio of investments includes, First Lien Senior Secured Loan, Preferred Equity, Equity Interest, and Second Lien Senior Secured Loan among others.

Financial Insights: Bain Capital Specialty

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bain Capital Specialty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.72% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 85.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bain Capital Specialty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, Bain Capital Specialty faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Bain Capital Specialty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

