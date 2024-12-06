Insights Into AutoZone (AZO) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone (AZO) to post quarterly earnings of $33.60 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. Revenues are expected to be $4.3 billion, up 2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AutoZone metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Auto Parts' will reach $4.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- All Other' of $79.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales' will reach $1.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Auto-Zone Store' will reach 7,388. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,165 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Square footage - Total' at 49,609.91 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48,062 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Domestic' stands at 6,455. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,316 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales per average square foot' to reach $86.66 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Square footage per store' should arrive at 6.72 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.71 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Opened-Mexico' should come in at 6. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Opened-Domestic' reaching 17. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Brazil' will likely reach 132. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 104 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Mexico' to come in at 800. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 745.



