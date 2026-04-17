Insights Into AT&T (T) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T (T) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $31.18 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AT&T metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Latin America' of $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' at $90.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Total Communications' should come in at $30.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility- Service' to come in at $17.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Latin America- Wireless service' will likely reach $620.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Latin America- Wireless equipment' will reach $409.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' reaching 259.67 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 324.00 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Fiber Broadband Connections' should arrive at 11.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.59 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' to reach 251.00 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 261.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone' will reach 74.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 73.03 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Broadband' stands at 14.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consumer Wireline - Internet Air' will reach 248.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 181.00 thousand.

Over the past month, shares of AT&T have returned -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, T carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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