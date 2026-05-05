Insights Into Atmos (ATO) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Atmos Energy (ATO) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 11.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.24 billion, increasing 14.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Atmos metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Pipeline and Storage segment' to come in at $280.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Distribution segment' will reach $1.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage' will likely reach $163.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $145.22 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Distribution' should arrive at $557.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $483.72 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Atmos have remained unchanged over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ATO is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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