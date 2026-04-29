Insights Into Atlassian (TEAM) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Atlassian (TEAM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 35.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.69 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 58.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Atlassian metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription' will likely reach $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +25.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other' to come in at $88.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cloud' will reach $1.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +22.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Data Center' at $512.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +32% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Marketplace and other' should arrive at $92.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customers' will reach 320,593 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 300,000 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Atlassian have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEAM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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