Insights Into Astrazeneca (AZN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Astrazeneca (AZN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.03 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Astrazeneca metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- World' should come in at $725.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Pulmicort- World' of $131.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- World' will reach $304.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Seloken/Toprol-XL- World' will reach $140.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- U.S.' will reach $298.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- U.S.' at $10.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Oncology- Zoladex- U.S.' will likely reach $5.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Oncology- Tagrisso- U.S.' should arrive at $719.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Fasenra- U.S.' to come in at $286.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Brilinta- U.S.' stands at $130.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Oncology- Lynparza- U.S.' to reach $337.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Oncology- Imfinzi- U.S.' reaching $753.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Astrazeneca shares have witnessed a change of +4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

