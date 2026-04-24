Insights Into Astrazeneca (AZN) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Astrazeneca (AZN) to post quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. Revenues are expected to be $14.98 billion, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Astrazeneca metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Collaboration Revenue- Total' will reach $50.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -32.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Alliance Revenue- Total' of $909.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- World' stands at $734.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Pulmicort- World' reaching $138.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Symbicort- U.S.' should come in at $274.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Crestor- U.S.' will likely reach $9.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Oncology- Tagrisso- U.S.' to come in at $735.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'BioPharmaceuticals- R&I- Fasenra- U.S.' at $276.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'BioPharmaceuticals- CVRM- Brilinta- U.S.' to reach $43.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -75%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Oncology- Lynparza- U.S.' should arrive at $316.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Oncology- Imfinzi- U.S.' will reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +47.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Oncology- Calquence- U.S.' will reach $621.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.5% year over year.

Astrazeneca shares have witnessed a change of +4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AZN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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