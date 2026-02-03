Insights Into Ares Management (ARES) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ares Management (ARES) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, indicating an increase of 39% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.63 billion, representing an increase of 31.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 6.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ares Management metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Financial Details Segments- Other fees' should come in at $75.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +197.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues' stands at $153.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Financial Details Segments- Management fees' to reach $1.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized' will likely reach $404.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' will reach $388.22 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $292.60 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total' at $621.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $484.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' should arrive at $83.50 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $44.10 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' will reach $29.65 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $22.40 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group' reaching $25.94 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group' of $139.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $75.30 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Secondaries Group' to come in at $41.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.20 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Other Businesses' will reach $9.72 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Ares Management shares have recorded returns of -14.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARES will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

