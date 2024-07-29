Insights Into Aptiv (APTV) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (APTV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $5.32 billion, up 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Aptiv metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions' reaching $3.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience' to come in at $1.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience' will reach $156.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $138 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions' will reach $441.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $392 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Aptiv here>>>



Aptiv shares have witnessed a change of -2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APTV is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Aptiv PLC (APTV)

