Insights Into Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.19 billion, increasing 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Applied Industrial Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Engineered Solutions' of $374.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Service Center Based Distribution' will reach $811.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating income- Engineered Solutions' to come in at $53.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $54.33 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income- Service center based distribution' should come in at $102.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $95.06 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Applied Industrial Technologies here>>>



Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies have demonstrated returns of +1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AIT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.