Insights Into Apple's Performance Versus Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Sector

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) alongside its primary competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 37.59 60.65 9 23.83% $32.5 $43.88 6.07% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 15.42 1.28 0.99 2.34% $1.23 $2.44 10.11% NetApp Inc 24.79 27.92 4.21 23.9% $0.38 $1.1 7.61% Western Digital Corp 72.40 1.96 1.54 4.28% $0.86 $1.55 48.91% Super Micro Computer Inc 14.78 3.18 1.20 6.68% $0.4 $0.6 37.87% Pure Storage Inc 119.37 11.63 5.99 2.52% $0.08 $0.54 10.91% Eastman Kodak Co 7.39 0.42 0.45 1.34% $0.04 $0.04 -2.97% Turtle Beach Corp 48.77 2.98 0.90 3.3% $0.01 $0.03 59.51% Immersion Corp 4.82 1.21 1.72 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 17.86 1.23 0.76 -0.34% $0.0 $0.01 14.12% Average 36.18 5.76 1.97 6.38% $0.34 $0.71 167.76%

By closely studying Apple, we can observe the following trends:

At 37.59, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.04x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 60.65 which exceeds the industry average by 10.53x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.0, surpassing the industry average by 4.57x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 23.83% is 17.45% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $32.5 Billion, which is 95.59x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.88 Billion, which indicates 61.8x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 6.07% is significantly below the industry average of 167.76%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, indicating a balanced financial structure.

This suggests that the company maintains a reasonable level of debt while also leveraging equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern when compared to industry peers.

