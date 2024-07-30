Insights Into Apple's Performance Versus Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Sector

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 33.94 45.10 8.93 31.88% $30.74 $42.27 -4.31% Super Micro Computer Inc 38.85 8.02 3.44 9.85% $0.4 $0.6 200.01% NetApp Inc 27 22.42 4.25 27.2% $0.46 $1.18 5.5% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 14.17 1.16 0.90 1.46% $1.11 $2.38 3.31% Pure Storage Inc 194 13.78 6.68 -2.65% $0.01 $0.5 17.68% Eastman Kodak Co 8.37 0.47 0.47 2.66% $0.06 $0.05 -10.43% AstroNova Inc 22.90 1.26 0.79 1.3% $0.0 $0.01 -6.94% Transact Technologies Inc 70.17 1.09 0.69 -2.66% $-0.0 $0.01 -52.01% Average 53.64 6.89 2.46 5.31% $0.29 $0.68 22.45%

By analyzing Apple, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.94 is 0.63x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 45.1 relative to the industry average by 6.55x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.93, which is 3.63x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 31.88% is 26.57% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $30.74 Billion is 106.0x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $42.27 Billion, which indicates 62.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of -4.31%, which is much lower than the industry average of 22.45%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Apple alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Apple is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits, despite slower revenue growth. Overall, Apple's financial performance is solid, with room for potential growth in the future.

