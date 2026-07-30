Insights Into Apollo Global Management (APO) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share, indicating an increase of 13.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.31 billion, representing an increase of 19.9% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Apollo Global Management metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Revenue- Asset Management' should arrive at $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Revenue- Principal Investing' of $300.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Revenue- Retirement Services' should come in at $4.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Assets Under Management' will reach $1053.20 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $840.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $816.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net' reaching $223.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $216.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee' will reach $73.20 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $63.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees' to reach $36.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $32.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income' to come in at $34.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees' at $266.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $219.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income' will reach $367.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $319.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income' will likely reach $3.66 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.18 billion.

Over the past month, Apollo Global Management shares have recorded returns of +1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), APO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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