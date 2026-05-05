Insights Into APA (APA) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, APA (APA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.11 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 5.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some APA metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas revenues' of $196.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Natural gas liquids revenues' reaching $129.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -37.3%.

Analysts expect 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues' to come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production revenues- Oil revenues' to reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- United States' will reach $1.09 billion. The estimate points to a change of -36.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- North Sea' will reach $194.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Egypt' will likely reach $747.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Production volume per day - Total' will reach 437 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 469 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Production volume per day - NGL - Total' should come in at 72.36 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 78.55 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Production volume per day - Oil - Total' at 224.96 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 236.50 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Production volume per day - Natural gas - Total' stands at . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average price per barrel - NGL - Total' should arrive at $20.06 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.75 .

Over the past month, APA shares have recorded returns of -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APA will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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