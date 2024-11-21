Insights Into Analog Devices (ADI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Analog Devices (ADI) will report quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.41 billion, exhibiting a decline of 11.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Analog Devices metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Consumer' should arrive at $340.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Communications' to reach $270.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Automotive' stands at $661.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Industrial' will likely reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of -16.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Analog Devices have experienced a change of -7% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ADI is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

