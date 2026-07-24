Insights Into Amphenol (APH) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Amphenol (APH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, reflecting an increase of 46.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.3 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 46.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Amphenol metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Harsh Environment Solutions' to come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will likely reach $1.52 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Communications Solutions' should arrive at $4.97 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +70.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Interconnect and Sensor Systems' will reach $312.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $252.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Communications Solutions' at $1.53 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $890.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Harsh Environment Solutions' reaching $502.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $363.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Amphenol have experienced a change of -4.7% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), APH is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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