Insights Into AMN Healthcare (AMN) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 60.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $695.12 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 15.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AMN Healthcare metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Physician and leadership solutions' to come in at $173.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Nurse and allied solutions' will reach $418.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Technology and workforce solutions' at $102.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Physician and leadership solutions - Days Filled' stands at 52.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Physician and leadership solutions - Revenue per day filled' of $2.56 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.49 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating income- Nurse and allied solutions' should come in at $37.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $62.84 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating income- Technology and workforce solutions' will reach $39.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $41.44 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment operating income- Physician and leadership solutions' will likely reach $18.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $21.80 million.



