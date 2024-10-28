Insights Into Ametek (AME) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ametek (AME) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.69 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ametek metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' reaching $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' will reach $555.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' of $335.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $335.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' will reach $120.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $127.53 million.



Over the past month, shares of Ametek have returned -3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, AME carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

