Insights Into Ameriprise (AMP) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $9.60 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.52 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ameriprise metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Distribution fees' will reach $553.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net investment income' stands at $833.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premiums, policy and contract charges' should arrive at $373.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other revenues' to reach $134.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Management and financial advice fees' reaching $2.75 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management' should come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.19 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Assets Under Administration' will reach $334.57 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $314.17 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Assets Under Management and Administration' to come in at $1.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.51 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Assets Under Management - Asset Management AUM' of $682.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $672.11 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'AWM - Total Wrap Accounts - Total wrap ending assets' at $652.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $569.05 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Assets Under Management - Advice & Wealth Management AUM' will likely reach $634.15 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $565.15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'AWM - Total Client Assets (at period end)' will reach $1122.36 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1024.47 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Ameriprise shares have witnessed a change of -3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AMP is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

