Insights Into American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $412.18 million, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Homes 4 Rent metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Same-Home core revenues' will reach $337.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Tenant charge-backs' will likely reach $47.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Core revenues' to reach $371.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues' will reach $33.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $121.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.20 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for American Homes 4 Rent here>>>



Over the past month, American Homes 4 Rent shares have recorded returns of -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.