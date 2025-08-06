Insights Into American Healthcare REIT (AHR) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from American Healthcare REIT (AHR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, indicating an increase of 21.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $544.78 million, representing an increase of 8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific American Healthcare REIT metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' at $513.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Real estate revenue' reaching $42.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $41.41 million.

American Healthcare REIT shares have witnessed a change of +12.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AHR is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

