Insights Into AMC Networks (AMCX) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that AMC Networks (AMCX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 37.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $573.03 million, declining 3.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AMC Networks metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Domestic Operations' will reach $502.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- International and Other' will likely reach $72.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations' should come in at $125.72 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $162.32 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other' should arrive at $13.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13.40 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Networks here>>>



Shares of AMC Networks have demonstrated returns of +8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMCX is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.