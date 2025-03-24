Insights Into Amazon.com's Performance Versus Peers In Broadline Retail Sector

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.48 7.27 3.30 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 19.61 2.32 2.43 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 12.46 4.57 3.62 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 55.59 24.41 5.11 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 11.37 1.85 0.41 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 291.75 10.27 1.41 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.65 5.94 3.20 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.21 1.52 0.59 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 33.11 3.86 2.91 4.14% $0.06 $0.21 28.92% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 19.02 4.44 3.10 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Dillard's Inc 9.59 3.12 0.86 11.41% $0.21 $0.63 41.38% Nordstrom Inc 13.99 3.53 0.27 15.51% $0.3 $1.31 24.8% Macy's Inc 6.40 0.81 0.16 7.86% $0.29 $2.04 63.31% Savers Value Village Inc 41.24 2.64 0.76 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 8.45 0.24 0.06 1.26% $0.28 $1.57 45.47% Hour Loop Inc 33.20 8.72 0.41 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 38.71 5.22 1.69 7.37% $7.32 $16.16 29.34%

After a detailed analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.48, which is 0.92x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.27 relative to the industry average by 1.39x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.3, surpassing the industry average by 1.95x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% that is 0.03% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion, which is 5.27x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $37.37 Billion, which indicates 2.31x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 10.49%, which is much lower than the industry average of 29.34%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating Amazon.com against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Key Takeaways

For the PE, PB, and PS ratios, Amazon.com is considered to have a low PE ratio, indicating potential undervaluation compared to its peers. However, its high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values the company's assets and sales highly relative to its earnings. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com shows lower profitability and growth compared to its industry peers, which may impact its overall valuation within the Broadline Retail sector.

