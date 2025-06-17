Insights Into Amazon.com's Performance Versus Peers In Broadline Retail Sector

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.20 7.50 3.57 5.79% $36.48 $78.69 8.62% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 15.54 1.97 2.02 1.23% $59.0 $117.63 -15.6% PDD Holdings Inc 11.02 3.18 2.71 4.59% $16.09 $54.73 10.21% MercadoLibre Inc 60.39 24.87 5.56 10.56% $0.92 $2.77 36.97% Coupang Inc 202.43 11.77 1.67 2.53% $0.36 $2.32 11.16% JD.com Inc 8.15 1.48 0.31 4.6% $14.27 $47.85 15.78% eBay Inc 18.68 7.23 3.69 9.95% $0.77 $1.86 1.13% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 7.76 1.38 0.54 4.85% $2.45 $6.08 -4.98% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.17 4.28 3.19 2.78% $0.07 $0.24 13.35% Dillard's Inc 11.47 3.49 1.01 8.97% $0.26 $0.69 -1.64% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 16.43 3.73 2.27 3.98% $0.65 $1.96 18.89% Macy's Inc 6 0.72 0.15 0.84% $0.31 $2.0 -4.14% Savers Value Village Inc 73.93 3.88 1.11 -1.13% $0.03 $0.2 4.51% Kohl's Corp 8.19 0.26 0.06 -0.4% $0.23 $1.4 -4.41% Hour Loop Inc 124 7.50 0.31 11.93% $0.0 $0.01 4.68% Average 42.94 5.41 1.76 4.66% $6.82 $17.12 6.14%

Upon analyzing Amazon.com, the following trends can be observed:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.2 significantly below the industry average by 0.82x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.5 relative to the industry average by 1.39x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.57 , surpassing the industry average by 2.03x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.79% is 1.13% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.48 Billion , which is 5.35x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $78.69 Billion , which indicates 4.6x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 8.62% exceeds the industry average of 6.14%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Amazon.com in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

