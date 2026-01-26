Insights Into Altria (MO) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Altria (MO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Altria metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues net of excise taxes- Oral Tobacco Products' will likely reach $673.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues net of excise taxes- Smokeable Products' reaching $4.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Companies Income- Reported OCI- Oral Tobacco Products' should arrive at $466.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $453.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating Companies Income- Adjusted OCI- Smokeable Products' to come in at $2.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Altria have returned +7.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, MO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

