Insights into Alto Ingredients's Upcoming Earnings

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Alto Ingredients will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

Investors in Alto Ingredients are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.8% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Alto Ingredients's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.11 0.03 -0.10 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.04 -0.05 -0.17 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -38.0% 6.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of Alto Ingredients's Stock

Shares of Alto Ingredients were trading at $0.88 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.04%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Alto Ingredients

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Alto Ingredients.

The consensus rating for Alto Ingredients is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $5.5, there's a potential 525.0% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arq, Rayonier Adv Materials and Aspen Aerogels, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Arq, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, suggesting a potential 922.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rayonier Adv Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $11.0, suggesting a potential 1150.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aspen Aerogels, with an average 1-year price target of $16.8, suggesting a potential 1809.09% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Arq, Rayonier Adv Materials and Aspen Aerogels, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alto Ingredients Buy -13.62% $-1.39M -17.19% Arq Buy -3.79% $9.80M -0.62% Rayonier Adv Materials Outperform 0.00% $36.94M -2.24% Aspen Aerogels Buy 46.15% $47.13M 2.02%

Key Takeaway:

Alto Ingredients ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into Alto Ingredients's Background

Alto Ingredients Inc is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company serves five markets: Health, Home and Beauty, Food and Beverage, Essential Ingredients, and Renewable Fuels. Its customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products manufacturers and distributors. The company operates under three segments: Marketing and distribution, Pekin Campus production, Western production, and Others.

Alto Ingredients: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Alto Ingredients's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.62%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Alto Ingredients's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -17.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alto Ingredients's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -17.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alto Ingredients's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Alto Ingredients adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

