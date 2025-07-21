Insights Into Allegion (ALLE) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Allegion (ALLE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share, indicating an increase of 2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Allegion metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Allegion International' at $191.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Allegion Americas' should come in at $810.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Allegion Americas' will reach $235.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $226.20 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income- Allegion International' will reach $22.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.60 million.

Shares of Allegion have demonstrated returns of +11% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALLE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allegion PLC (ALLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.