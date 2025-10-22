Insights Into Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) will report quarterly earnings of $2.31 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $756.18 million, exhibiting a decrease of 4.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alexandria Real Estate Equities metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other income' of $17.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rental' at $735.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $334.22 million.

Over the past month, Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares have recorded returns of -11.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.