Insights into Alexander & Baldwin's Upcoming Earnings

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alexander & Baldwin will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Alexander & Baldwin is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 6.32% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Alexander & Baldwin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.13 0.27 0.32 EPS Actual 0.16 0.28 0.12 0.16 Price Change % 6.0% 2.0% -3.0% 3.0%

Tracking Alexander & Baldwin's Stock Performance

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin were trading at $18.3 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Alexander & Baldwin

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alexander & Baldwin.

With 2 analyst ratings, Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $22.0, indicating a potential 20.22% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Assets Trust, Armada Hoffler Properties and Empire State Realty Trust, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Assets Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, suggesting a potential 42.08% upside. Armada Hoffler Properties received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $12.5, implying a potential 31.69% downside. Empire State Realty Trust received a Underperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, implying a potential 45.36% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for American Assets Trust, Armada Hoffler Properties and Empire State Realty Trust, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alexander & Baldwin Buy -3.90% $21.36M 0.91% American Assets Trust Neutral 1.07% $70.54M 1.00% Armada Hoffler Properties Buy 11.33% $51.26M 0.07% Empire State Realty Trust Underperform -0.52% $104.85M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

Alexander & Baldwin ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. The company is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Inc operates in the real estate sector. It functions through two segments namely Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns and manages retail, industrial spaces and also urban ground leases in Hawaii, thereby accounting for majority of the company's revenue. The Land Operations segment actively manages the company's land and real estate-related assets and makes optimum utilization of these assets. Geographically, the activities are carried out across the United States.

A Deep Dive into Alexander & Baldwin's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Alexander & Baldwin's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alexander & Baldwin's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.83%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexander & Baldwin's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.91%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alexander & Baldwin's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alexander & Baldwin's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

To track all earnings releases for Alexander & Baldwin visit their earnings calendar on our site.

