Insights Into Alcoa (AA) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Alcoa (AA) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.07 per share, indicating a decline of 112.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.02 billion, representing an increase of 4.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 26.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Alcoa metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total sales- Aluminum' to come in at $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +16.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Third-party sales- Bauxite' reaching $138.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +49% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Third-party sales- Alumina' will likely reach $813.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Intersegment sales- Aluminum' will reach $4.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina' of $376.78 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $485.00 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum' at $3340.11 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2877.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Third-party alumina shipments in Tons' stands at 2195 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2052 thousands metric tons.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons' will reach 627 thousands metric tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 638 thousands metric tons.

Analysts forecast 'Intersegment Alumina Shipments' to reach 1104 thousands metric tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1027 thousands metric tons.

Analysts predict that the 'Alumina production in Tons' will reach 2414 thousands metric tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2435 thousands metric tons in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Aluminum production in Tons' should arrive at 583 thousands metric tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 559 thousands metric tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Bauxite production in Tons' should come in at 10 millions of metric ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 millions of metric ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Alcoa have demonstrated returns of +13.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.