Insights Into Albertsons Companies (ACI) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $18.8 billion, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Albertsons Companies metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Fuel' will reach $976.68 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores at end of quarter' stands at 2,267. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,271.

Analysts forecast 'Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet' to reach 112.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 112.9 million.



Shares of Albertsons Companies have experienced a change of +2.7% in the past month compared to the -2.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ACI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

