Insights Into Alaska Air (ALK) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group (ALK) will report quarterly loss of -$0.97 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 154.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.09 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 76.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Alaska Air metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Passenger Revenue' of $3.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Loyalty program other revenue' to reach $224.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Cargo and other' reaching $163.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger Load Factor' will likely reach 84.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 83.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenue per ASM (RASM)' should arrive at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

The consensus estimate for 'Available seat miles (ASM)' stands at 24.28 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24.06 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue passenger miles (RPM)' should come in at 20.45 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.18 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fuel Expenses' will reach $1.33 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $700.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger Yield' will reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Fuel gallons' to come in at 296 millions of gallons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 293 millions of gallons in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items' at N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'ASMs per fuel gallon' will reach $82.0 gallons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $82.0 gallons.

Shares of Alaska Air have demonstrated returns of -0.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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