Insights Into Alaska Air (ALK) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Alaska Air Group (ALK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.72 per share, reflecting an increase of 21.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 13.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Alaska Air metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Mileage Plan other' reaching $203.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +24% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Cargo and other' will reach $110.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +73% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger Load Factor' stands at 82.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 81.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Total revenue per ASM (RASM)' to reach 15.05 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.51 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Available seat miles (ASM)' at 21.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.38 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue passenger miles (RPM)' of 17.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.52 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Economic fuel cost per gallon' should arrive at $2.62. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.08 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fuel gallons' will reach 241.61 Mgal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 188 Mgal in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Passenger Yield' to come in at 16.57 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16 cents in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consolidated - ASMs per fuel gallon' will reach 89.05 Gal. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.8 Gal in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consolidated - Average full-time equivalent employees (FTEs)' should come in at 28,003. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23,013.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consolidated - Revenue passengers' will likely reach 10.36 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.77 billion.



Shares of Alaska Air have experienced a change of -17.5% in the past month compared to the -6.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ALK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

