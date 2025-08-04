Insights Into Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.02 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Akamai Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Security' reaching $553.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Compute' stands at $173.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Delivery' will reach $295.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.4% year over year.

Shares of Akamai Technologies have demonstrated returns of -6.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AKAM is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

