Insights Ahead: Weatherford International's Quarterly Earnings

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Weatherford International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89.

Investors in Weatherford International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.06, leading to a 0.17% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Weatherford International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.71 1.74 1.44 EPS Actual 1.50 2.06 1.66 1.50 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -9.0% 6.0%

Performance of Weatherford International Shares

Shares of Weatherford International were trading at $46.68 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Weatherford International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Weatherford International.

The consensus rating for Weatherford International is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $92.33, there's a potential 97.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kodiak Gas Services, USA Compression Partners and Cactus, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kodiak Gas Services, with an average 1-year price target of $44.75, suggesting a potential 4.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for USA Compression Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential 45.01% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cactus, with an average 1-year price target of $57.5, suggesting a potential 23.18% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Kodiak Gas Services, USA Compression Partners and Cactus are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Weatherford International Buy -1.54% $428M 8.52% Kodiak Gas Services Neutral 36.97% $120.86M 1.46% USA Compression Partners Neutral 9.26% $99.26M 47.14% Cactus Buy -1.00% $102.89M 4.50%

Key Takeaway:

Weatherford International ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Discovering Weatherford International: A Closer Look

Weatherford International provides diversified oilfield services across international markets for an array of oilfield types. The firm is aglobal marketleader in artificial lift and tubular running services. Other key product lines include cementing products, directional drilling, and wireline evaluation.

Breaking Down Weatherford International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Weatherford International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.54% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Weatherford International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Weatherford International's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Weatherford International's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.39.

Latest Ratings for WFRD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

