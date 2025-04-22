Insights Ahead: Teledyne Technologies's Quarterly Earnings

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Teledyne Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.02.

Investors in Teledyne Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.29, leading to a 0.67% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Teledyne Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 5.23 4.97 4.49 4.63 EPS Actual 5.52 5.10 4.58 4.55 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% -0.0% 4.0%

Tracking Teledyne Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies were trading at $453.35 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Teledyne Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Teledyne Technologies.

With 2 analyst ratings, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $592.5, indicating a potential 30.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Keysight Techs, Trimble and Zebra Technologies, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Keysight Techs, with an average 1-year price target of $184.0, suggesting a potential 59.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Trimble, with an average 1-year price target of $90.0, suggesting a potential 80.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Zebra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $336.78, suggesting a potential 25.71% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Keysight Techs, Trimble and Zebra Technologies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teledyne Technologies Buy 5.42% $642.70M 2.07% Keysight Techs Outperform 3.10% $820M 3.28% Trimble Outperform 12.29% $575.60M 1.55% Zebra Technologies Neutral 32.21% $648M 4.65%

Key Takeaway:

Teledyne Technologies ranks: - Top for Revenue Growth among peers. - Bottom for Gross Profit among peers. - Bottom for Return on Equity among peers. Overall, Teledyne Technologies shows strong revenue growth but lower profitability and return on equity compared to its peers.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment contributes majority of proportion of revenue and includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.

A Deep Dive into Teledyne Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Teledyne Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.42% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Teledyne Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teledyne Technologies's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.07% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teledyne Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Teledyne Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Teledyne Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

