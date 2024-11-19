Insights Ahead: Spire's Quarterly Earnings

Spire (NYSE:SR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Spire will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.53.

Spire bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spire's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.24 3.72 1.35 -0.66 EPS Actual -0.14 3.45 1.47 -0.78 Price Change % -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% 3.0%

Tracking Spire's Stock Performance

Shares of Spire were trading at $68.19 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Spire

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Spire.

Spire has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $68.62, the consensus suggests a potential 0.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of MDU Resources Gr, ONE Gas and New Jersey Resources, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, MDU Resources Gr is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 64.8% downside. ONE Gas received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $78.0, implying a potential 14.39% upside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for New Jersey Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 28.14% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for MDU Resources Gr, ONE Gas and New Jersey Resources are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Spire Neutral -1.05% $146.50M -0.52% MDU Resources Gr Buy 4.97% $185.29M 2.13% ONE Gas Outperform 1.36% $150.02M 0.68% New Jersey Resources Neutral 4.38% $55.19M -0.54%

Key Takeaway:

Spire ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values for both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. In contrast, the peer with the highest Revenue Growth and Gross Profit has a positive outlook for both metrics. The peer with the highest Return on Equity is also performing better in this aspect compared to Spire.

All You Need to Know About Spire

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility , Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas.

Spire: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Spire's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Spire's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Spire's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Spire visit their earnings calendar on our site.

